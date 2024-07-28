Delgaco makes rowing quarters

Rower Joanie Delgaco advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles sculls in the Paris Olympics through the backdoor after topping the repechage Sunday at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical St. — Flatwater.

Delgaco recovered from a bad run in the preliminary the day before by leading from start to finish, clocking in seven minutes and 55 seconds to claim one of the two quarterfinal seats at stake.

The 26-year-old rower became the first Filipina to make it this far in the Summer Games and the second to reach the quarterfinal after Cris Nievarez back in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Delgaco took control of the pace in the first 500 meters and led the pack until the finish line.

The Iriga, Camarines Sur native had a better clocking compared to her 7:56.26 in the prelims.

Thi Hue Pham of Vietnam took the other quarters berth with a time of 8:00.97.

“She responded well today since we need to make it to the Top 2. She didn;t panicked this time unlike yesterday (Saturday),” Philippine rowing coach Ed Maerina told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“She stayed within the top two from the start when she went for a big push in the second 1000m.”

Delgaco returns action on 30 July at 3:30 p.m. (Philippine time) at the same venue.

She will be in the same heat with Diana Dymchenko of Azerbaijan, Aurelia-Maxima Katharina Janzen of Switzerland, Virginia Diaz Rigas of Spain, Jovana Arsic of Serbia, and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Emma Twigg of New Zealand.

Only the top three will advance to the semifinals.