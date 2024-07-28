Deaths due to fish consumption not true — BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) dismissed the information on the dangerous consumption of fish due to the alleged dumping of hospital tubes with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) at sea.

In a message that circulated online, it said that due to the incident, 372 people died in Cagayan de Oro, 24 in Iligan, 18 in Gingoog and Valenca, and 11 in Opol.

“There have been false information circulating on social media which prohibits the general public from eating fish, following an alleged dumping of medical wastes at sea, specifically a "tube from a hospital with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV),” the BFAR statement read.

“The Department of Agriculture—Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources strongly counters this claim, as the information is not true,” it added.

Likewise, the public is reminded to be vigilant and always verify the post’s source of information before sharing.

According to the World Health Organization, HIV is transmitted from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen, and vaginal fluids, and is not spread by kisses, hugs, or sharing food.