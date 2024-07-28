Catantan falls short after historic win

Fencer Samantha Catantan made a gallant stand before bowing to world No. 2 Arianna Errigo of Italy, 12-15, in the women’s individual foil Round of 32 Sunday in the Paris Olympics at the Grand Palais.

The 22-year-old Summer Games first-timer made the experienced Italian quite a workout and even a scare after taking a 5-4 lead in the first round.

But the 2012 London Summer Games gold medalist seized control once again before the end of the round and eventually created enough cushion to stave off Catantan’s fight back in the third round.

Catantan, hurting from a recurring knee injury, closed the gap, 12-14, before Errigo finished her off to advance to the next round.

But the Penn State standout made her first Olympic stint memorable after making history in the Round of 64.

Catantan pulled off a come-from-behind 15-13 win over world No. 65 Mariana Pistoia of Brazil for the country’s first Olympics fencing victory in 32 years.

The No. 266 Catantan delivered the first Philippine fencing win since current Philippine Sports commissioner Walter Torres scored a victory in the men’s individual foil in the 1992 Barcelona edition.

It was still a fruitful campaign overall for Catantan, who qualified after ruling the Asia-Oceania Zonal Olympic Qualifier in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates last April.

Meanwhile, Philippine-born Ivorian Maxine Esteban suffered an early exit in the same weapon category after a 7-15 loss against home bet and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Pauline Ranvier in the Round of 32.

Esteban’s debut in the Summer Games took a turn for the worse as Ranvier dictated the tempo and finished the match in just two rounds.