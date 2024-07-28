Carina’s heavy rains expose Metro’s chronic vulnerability

In the wake of the devastating typhoon ‘Carina,’ the flood aftermath paints a stark and heartbreaking picture of destruction and despair. Homes reduced to rubble, roads transformed into treacherous rivers, and once vibrant communities now submerged under a sea of murky water — the impact of this natural disaster is immense and unforgiving. The process of rebuilding shattered lives and communities will require resilience, solidarity and unwavering support from both local and national authorities. In no time at all, the resilience, compassion and determination of the Filipino spirit shines through.

PHOTOGRAPHS BY JOHN LOUIE ABRINA, KING RODRIGUEZ AND ANALY LABOR FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE @tribunephl_ana