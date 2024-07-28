CA overturns conviction of Baguio resident

BAGUIO CITY — The Court of Appeals (CA) has overturned the conviction of Jeffrey Tolentino, who had been sentenced by a local Baguio court to up to two years in prison for drug-related offenses.

In its decision, the CA granted Tolentino’s appeal and acquitted him of charges related to violations of two sections of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The ruling ordered Tolentino’s immediate release from detention, unless there are other legal grounds for his continued incarceration.

The CA also instructed the director of the National Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, where Tolentino was held, to carry out the release order.

Tolentino was apprehended in August 2020 during a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay San Vicente, Baguio City.

During the arrest, he attempted to flee and was shot by law enforcers.

Authorities seized drug paraphernalia, sachets containing marijuana leaves, and shabu from him.

In November 2022, Tolentino was convicted by the First Regional Trial Court (RTC) First Judicial Region, Branch 5, Baguio City, and sentenced to imprisonment for six months to two years.

The court denied his Motion for Reconsideration in February 2023.

Tolentino had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In his appeal, he argued that the RTC had committed reversible errors in his conviction, citing the lack of witnesses during his arrest and the absence of his presence when the evidence against him was photographed and documented.

He contended that the legitimacy of the operation was compromised due to these issues.

The CA found the appeal compelling, emphasizing the importance of the chain of custody principle.

This principle requires that the prosecution demonstrate that the evidence presented in court is the same evidence seized during the arrest.

The CA noted that illegal drugs are prone to tampering or substitution, either accidentally or otherwise, underscoring the need for strict adherence to evidence handling procedures.