Byeon Woo-Seok private security team face raps over alleged over security

The security team of Korean actor Byeon Woo-Seok is in hot water after alleged excessive security matters stepped on other passengers’ human rights.

Last 12 July, the private security team of Byeon blocked the gates of Incheon International Airport, used flashlights on passengers, and even checked their passports and boarding passes, as The Korean Herald reported.

The 20th Century Girl star was in the airport for his fan meeting event in Hong Kong

It was also reported that a security guard shouted that the gates would be blocked for 10 minutes, and even reporters could not enter as soon as Byeon arrived.

The private security team has already issued an apology, saying that the strict security measures were only done because of the unexpected influx of fans in the airport.

The security team also added that they coordinated with the officials of Incheon International Airport, specifically the blocking of gates.

Lawsuits have been filed by the management of the airport towards the security team over the “excessive security” issue.

Furthermore, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) has also launched its probe over the recent incident.

“If it is confirmed that the airport facilitated or endorsed discriminatory actions by the private security firm against regular passengers, we may pursue a more comprehensive investigation,” an NHCK official told The Korean Herald.

Days after the issue, it was reported that Byeon’s company is no longer working with the security team, and has apologized over the issue.

“We requested the security personnel to stop using flashlights on airport users once we became aware of it. While we were unaware of the gate and boarding pass inspection situations, we deeply regret any inconvenience caused and offer our sincere apologies,” Byeon’s agency said.