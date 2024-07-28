Building friendships and connections: A strong foundation for climate action

Friendship is a fundamental part of being human. We naturally seek connections and a sense of belonging, reflecting our social nature. This desire for bonds dates back to our early ancestors, where forming relationships helped us survive.

From an anthropological perspective, friendships have always been vital for building communities. In early societies, these social ties were essential for sharing resources, protecting each other and solving common problems — playing a crucial role in the survival and advancement of human groups.

In modern societies, friendships are equally crucial for promoting collaboration, building social capital, exchanging knowledge and sharing resources. They enhance personal fulfillment and strengthen community resilience and adaptability through these enduring connections.

The essence of friendship mirrors the interconnectedness found in nature. Just as natural ecosystems thrive on intricate relationships and mutual support, human communities also rely on these principles. This similarity underscores how collaboration and cooperation are vital to both nature and society, especially when addressing challenges like climate change.

In the context of climate action, building friendships — or “partnerships” in government jargon — is a cornerstone of a robust strategy. Friendships foster trust, collaboration and shared vision, all of which are essential for mobilizing collective efforts toward climate adaptation and mitigation goals.

By building strong relationships within communities and with stakeholders, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) is creating a united front to address climate challenges. This unity and mutual support can drive more effective and inclusive climate action that leads to sustainable and impactful outcomes.

To illustrate the power of coalition-building, the CCC has organized the Active Climate Change Engagement Leading to Resilient, Adaptive and Transformative Empowerment (ACCELERATE) platform to unite major actors in climate action.

ACCELERATE acts as a central hub that encompasses several dynamic sub-groups, each targeting specific stakeholders to foster a comprehensive and collaborative approach to transformative climate action.

One of these sub-groups, the Accelerating Climate action and Transformation for Local Communities (ACT Local), focuses on engaging local government units to accelerate climate action at the community level.

Another sub-group, the Empowering Nurtured Alliance for Climate action and Transformation (ENACT), brings together development partners to leverage their resources and expertise for impactful climate action.

The Working to Empower Climate Action Network (WE CAN) collaborates with civil society organizations, using their grassroots presence and advocacy, to drive community-based climate initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Communicating Opportunities to Network, Navigate, and Explore Climate Transformation (CONNECT) engages the business sector, encouraging them to explore opportunities and manage the complexities of climate transformation.

These CCC contact groups embody the spirit of friendship and partnership to enhance climate action initiatives and develop innovative strategies to address the climate crisis.

As we celebrate International Day of Friendship, let us remember that our connections and networks are powerful tools in addressing climate-related issues. This day underscores the importance of working together to address the urgent concerns facing our planet. Through our unique skills and perspectives, we can make meaningful progress toward a more sustainable future.

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed by the resolution A/65/L.72 in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

For more information on the CCC’s climate mainstreaming activities, visit www.climate.gov.ph and www.facebook.com/CCCPhl.