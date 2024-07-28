Budol-budol gang members fall

Operatives from the Manila Police District (MPD) Police Station 14 arrested three individuals believed to be members of a notorious budol-budol gang last Saturday for targeting students in the University Belt area.

MPD director Brig. Gen. Thomas Arnold Ibay identified the suspects as John Mark Bersula, Mark Pelan Reyes and Jefferson Quiliz, who were arrested by authorities.

Initial reports disclosed that the suspects posed as interviewers to approach students, then invited them to sign papers. Once the victims agreed, the suspects would steal their belongings.

One victim reported losing a cellphone, credit card and P8,000 in cash. The victim said one suspect had asked for an opinion on fraternity and hazing while walking along CM Recto Avenue.

The suspect then invited the victim to a coffee shop and fast-food restaurant to fill out a form before disappearing with the victim’s belongings.

Ibay warned students to be wary of the “budol-budol” scam, especially as the new school year approaches as he also ordered MPD Station 4 to increase patrols in the University Belt area.