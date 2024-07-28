BI agents arrest 2 foreign nationals

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) conducted a raid on Saturday in a subdivision in Poblacion, Tubao, Benguet, resulting in the arrest of two foreign nationals.

The arrested individuals were identified as Wang Keping, a 35-year-old Chinese national, and Khuon Moeurn, a 37-year-old Cambodian national. The operation was a collaborative effort involving the BI Intelligence Division (BIID), the Regional Intelligence Unit of the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

According to BIID chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr., the raid was initiated based on information received from the PAOCC, which was investigating a Chinese national connected to a recent raid in Bamban, Tarlac. BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco issued a mission order to apprehend the individual, but upon arrival, the primary target was not present.

Instead, Wang and Moeurn were found in the vicinity. After a thorough check, it was discovered that Moeurn was an undocumented and overstaying alien. He was unable to provide valid documentation, presenting only a photo of his Cambodian passport with a visa that expired in August 2020.

Wang, although possessing a working visa, may face charges for violating immigration laws due to her involvement in harboring Moeurn.

Both Wang and Moeurn were promptly arrested and are scheduled to be transferred to Manila for booking procedures. They will remain in the custody of the PAOCC as they undergo deportation proceedings.