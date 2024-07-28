BFAR eases HIV scare

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) dismissed information alleging that several people have died from consuming fish purportedly contaminated with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

The HIV contamination was supposed to have come from the virus-laden hospital tubes being dumped at sea.

A message that circulated online claimed 372 people died in Cagayan de Oro, 24 in Iligan, 18 in Gingoog and Valencia, and 11 in Opol.

“There have been false information circulating on social media which prohibits the general public from eating fish, following an alleged dumping of medical wastes at sea, specifically a tube from a hospital with human immunodeficiency virus,” the BFAR statement read.

“The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources strongly counters this claim, as the information is not true,” it added.

Likewise, the public is reminded to be vigilant and always verify the post’s source of information before sharing.

According to the World Health Organization, HIV is transmitted from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal fluids, and is not spread by kisses, hugs or sharing food.