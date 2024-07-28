Be ethical, Gesmundo warns court personnel

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo issued a stern reminder to judiciary officers and personnel on the responsible use of social media, warning that breaches could result in administrative sanctions.

The issue of responsible social media use was highlighted last week as the Supreme Court launched its Ethics Caravan in Iloilo City. The initiative focuses on the Proposed New Code of Conduct for Court Personnel and the Proposed New Code of Judicial Conduct for the Philippine Judiciary.

In his keynote address, Gesmundo reaffirmed his commitment to establishing a robust ethical framework for the judiciary. He referenced his promise from the start of his tenure to ensure a “strong ethical regime for both the bench and the bar.”

The Chief Justice emphasized that this broader campaign for ethical responsibility is part of the court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, which aims for “Efficiency, Innovation, and Access.”

Gesmundo linked the campaign for ethical responsibility directly to “Efficiency,” stating, “When lawyers, judges, and courts and their personnel are ethical, they are sure to be efficient.”

He described the ethics caravan as a continuation of an earlier initiative to finalize the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, launched in 2023. The goal is to ensure the proposed Codes, originally issued in 2004, are thoroughly reviewed and updated to remain relevant.

The proposed Codes will emphasize accountability and clearly outline responsibilities for judges, court personnel, and their family members, Gesmundo noted.

The Ethics Caravan is part of the judiciary’s ongoing efforts to promote ethical conduct and maintain public trust in the legal system.