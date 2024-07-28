Bataan prepares for potential oil spill from sunken tanker

Limay, Bataan – The Provincial Government will conduct water and air quality tests around the area where the oil tanker MT Terranova sank last Thursday, 25 July, as it works to prevent a massive oil spill off the coast of Limay.

During a meeting with various government agencies, Governor Joet Garcia cited efforts to avert an environmental disaster. "Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga was here to personally inspect the operation of the survey vessel that will identify the exact area of the sunken vessel and its status," he said.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), they detected an oil slick but believe it might be from the ship's own fuel and not from its shipment of 1.4 million liters of industrial oil.

During the meeting, the agencies discussed the estimated depth of 30 meters and the possibility of preventing a massive industrial oil spill.

Garcia stated that an oil spill boom is ready to be deployed if needed, and that vessels from the PCG and Bantay Dagat are currently monitoring the area.

"Makaaasa naman po ang ating mga kababayan na nakahanda ang ating pamahalaang panlalawigan na sumuporta sa pamamagitan ng clean-up drives at livelihood support sa oras na makumpirma ang peligro," he said.

Meanwhile, Limay Vice Mayor Richie David has prepared coconut husks and hay to be used as an alternative oil spill boom. He mentioned that the local government is collaborating with the indigenous community to create more of these alternative oil spill booms.