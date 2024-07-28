ACTION PLAYGROUND: Isuzu D-Max excites big mall crowd in Davao City

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) is thrilled to announce its introduction of the new 2024 Isuzu D-Max to the Mindanao market through an exciting mall display and 4x4 Action Playground activity.
This highly anticipated event took place on 26 to 28 July at SM Lanang Davao, offering the public a first-hand experience with the latest D-Max models.
Led by IPC executive vice president Shojiro Sakoda, Isuzu’s nationwide push to bring its products closer to customers continues, showcasing various D-Max variants and offering an interactive experience that highlights the vehicle’s advanced features.
“We are very happy with the warm reception of our customers for this new model. From Manila to Visayas, we have been receiving good feedback and appreciation for all the comfort, performance, and safety technologies we have developed for this new model,” Sakoda said.
“As one of our most important markets, we couldn’t miss bringing this tour to Davao City, as it suits their provincial roads and mountainous terrains.”
The event kicked off on 26 July with a special performance by singer/DJ Sam Concepcion, who entertains the crowd with an evening of song and dance, setting an exciting tone for the vehicle display. Then Isuzu also invited its first three 2024 D-Max customers for a formal turnover and an acknowledgment on stage.
A key highlight of the three-day event is the Isuzu 4x4 Action Playground, designed to showcase the enhanced off-road and safety features of the D-Max.
The thrilling test course includes the intimidating 4x4 hydraulic ramp, articulated ramps, side cambers, and a forward collision wall, providing attendees with a hands-on experience of the D-Max’s new and improved capabilities.
In addition to the interactive display, Isuzu also offered special discounts and promotions for event attendees.
Customers who test-drove during the three-day event received up to P10,000 in additional cash discounts or up to P15,000 worth of fuel or parts coupons when purchasing the new Isuzu D-Max within a specified period after the event.
The new 2024 Isuzu D-Max features a new Differential Lock system and Rough Terrain mode, making it more capable of traversing any terrain. Enhanced safety features include a 360-degree Around View Monitor and Digital Video Recorder, significantly improving driver and passenger safety. With the recent launch of the new D-MAX, Isuzu is proving that it is now more than just durable; the company has evolved to meet the needs of more discerning and tech-savvy buyers.
For more information about the new 2024 Isuzu D-MAX, its features, latest news, and promotions, visit www.isuzuphil.com or follow Isuzu Philippines on Facebook.