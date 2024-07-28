ACTION PLAYGROUND: Isuzu D-Max excites big mall crowd in Davao City

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) is thrilled to announce its introduction of the new 2024 Isuzu D-Max to the Mindanao market through an exciting mall display and 4x4 Action Playground activity.

This highly anticipated event took place on 26 to 28 July at SM Lanang Davao, offering the public a first-hand experience with the latest D-Max models.

Led by IPC executive vice president Shojiro Sakoda, Isuzu’s nationwide push to bring its products closer to customers continues, showcasing various D-Max variants and offering an interactive experience that highlights the vehicle’s advanced features.

“We are very happy with the warm reception of our customers for this new model. From Manila to Visayas, we have been receiving good feedback and appreciation for all the comfort, performance, and safety technologies we have developed for this new model,” Sakoda said.

“As one of our most important markets, we couldn’t miss bringing this tour to Davao City, as it suits their provincial roads and mountainous terrains.”