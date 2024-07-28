A new home for Joyce Pring and Juancho Triviño

Actress, host, content creator, housewife and mom of two Joyce Pring-Triviño said in an interview that she and husband Juancho Triviño are finally building their dream home.

Joyce said that every detail and every appliance going in their future home is a choice of quality as a husband and wife.

“Ngayon kasi nagbi build kami ng bahay ni Juancho (We are building a home) about Juancho (Joyce’s husband). I’m very meticulous with picking the appliances that we have or even the stuff that we buy kasi ang motto namin ni Juancho you buy it nice or you buy it twice so for us it’s important to invest our money well in good appliances in good quality para hindi paulit ulit yung binibili,” Joyce said.

Built-in refrigerator lifestyle event

The Kapuso actress gave update with the major transition she went through from a busy showbiz personality to a now domesticated and hands on mom.

“I have a three year old now and a one year old and it’s been very busy at home just transitioning of having babies talagang napaka busy nya kahit man sino ang tanungin mo di ba? (It’s hard but fulfilling.) Pero syempre tuloy tuloy pa rin ang content namin and podcast hosting and sometimes lumalabas ako ng bahay para sa mga events gaya nito (At times, I go out of the house for these events),” she said.

Having experienced the full swing of schedule in show business and adjusting to the real life role as a home maker, Joyce said that her options of going back in the showbiz grind is always open.

“Alam mo iniisip ko yan recently, yes and no nami miss ko siya dahil I love what I do but at the same time alam ko rin talaga na very important ang work ng mga nanay sa bahay, for me yan ang priority ko ngayon pero hindi natin alam (A mother’s work at home is always important) but right now I value that I spend time with my family,” she added.

And she admits, she misses the busy world of the entertainment industry.

“Syempre mahirap din ang buhay showbiz (Showbiz life is hard) but it’s a lot of fun, right? It’s a lot of adventure meeting different people and going to different places. In events like these you meet great people, but staying at home with your kids while you see everything else unfold outside your home could be lonely and difficult sometimes, but that’s also the most fulfilling job yet,” she said.