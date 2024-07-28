40 Sablayan PDLs seeking release

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced Sunday that 40 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro are seeking parole and executive clemency.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. explained that executive clemency encompasses reprieve, absolute pardon, conditional pardon with or without parole conditions, and commutation of sentences granted by the President.

On 25 July, representatives from the Parole and Probation Administration conducted pre-parole and executive clemency interviews with 40 PDLs across various sub-prisons within Sablayan.

The interviews focused on evaluating the eligibility of the PDLs for potential parole and executive clemency.

The BuCor emphasized that under the leadership of Acting Superintendent C/SInsp. Abel DR Ciruela, the SPPF remains committed to providing second chances for PDLs.

The commitment aims to facilitate their reintegration into society and enable them to contribute positively to their communities, it said.