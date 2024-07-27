Yulo Eyes Olympic Finals

Two-time men's artistic gymnastics world champion Carlos Yulo is targeting three finals following a stellar performance at the Paris Olympics at the Bercy Arena early Sunday (Manila time).

Yulo, 24, currently holds eighth place in the individual all-around with 83.631 points after two subdivisions.

He is also in second place in the floor exercise with 14.766 points and sixth in the vault with 14.683 points.

As of this writing, the third subdivision, featuring Japanese gymnasts Daiki Hashimoto and Kohei Uchimura, is underway.

Yulo needs to remain in the Top 24 to qualify for the all-around final on 1 August at the same venue and must stay in the Top Eight in each apparatus to advance to their respective medal rounds.