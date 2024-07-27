Yulo earns three Olympic final berths

Carlos Yulo has secured three final slots in the men's individual all-around, floor exercise, and vault at the Paris Olympics, held at the Bercy Arena early Sunday (Manila time).

Following a challenging performance at the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021, Yulo has made a remarkable comeback. He secured ninth place in the all-around with a score of 14.679 points, earning a spot in the final on 31 July at the same venue.

Additionally, Yulo qualified for the floor exercise with a score of 14.766 points and the vault with a score of 14.683 points.

The floor exercise final is scheduled for 3 August at 9:30 p.m., while the vault final will take place on 4 August at 10:24 p.m.