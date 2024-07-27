Troops support typhoon victims

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced on Saturday that its members have decided to donate their meal allowance to support victims of super typhoon “Carina” and the subsequent southwest monsoon (habagat).

AFP Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. stated that each military member will contribute P50, which is equivalent to their daily meal allowance.

Additionally, Brawner reported that AFP search, rescue, and retrieval teams remain active in typhoon-affected areas across Metro Manila, Southern Luzon and Northern Luzon, continuing their humanitarian and disaster response efforts.

“This collective effort and selfless sacrifices reflect the AFP’s commitment to aiding those affected by this disaster, demonstrating solidarity and compassion during these challenging times,” he said.