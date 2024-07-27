Thousands secure Kadayawan Festival

DAVAO CITY—The Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) has confirmed its readiness to deploy 20,485 security and safety personnel for the 39th Kadayawan Festival activities next month.

PSSO head Angel Sumagsaysay stated that an average of 661 personnel will be deployed daily throughout the festival. “We have dedicated personnel for each event, and this number also includes accommodations. For the Indak-Indak and Pamulak on 18 August, we will deploy 4,104 security and safety personnel,” he added.

In addition, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) is preparing to deploy 486 traffic personnel across all festival activities, with 118 specifically assigned to the Pamulak and Indak-Indak on 18 August.

CTTMO Head Dionisio Abude noted, “Since the route for Pamulak and Indak-Indak this year will be the same as last year, our preparations will follow the same plan. Approximately 18 corners and intersections will be closed during the major events on 18 August.”

Indak-Indak and Pamulak Merge

The Kadayawan Executive Committee has approved the merging of the two main events of the 39th Kadayawan Festival — Pamulak and Indak-Indak — into a single day.

“We decided to combine the two major events into one day to streamline planning and ensure effective traffic management,” said City Tourism Operations Office head Jennifer Romero. She added that this decision will provide a grand conclusion to the festival.

The combined Indak-Indak and Pamulak parade will take place from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, with the Indak-Indak showdown scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Romero assured that despite the changes, efforts are being made to ensure that the parade will end on time. “Performers will have two-minute teaser performances at satellite areas, and Pamulak will be in motion to maintain the schedule,” she said.

For the Indak-Indak, Romero mentioned that they are targeting 10 participants for the school-based category and 15 for the open category.