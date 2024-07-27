Talk with Starks

Curb Records recording artist Wyn Starks is gaining significant traction worldwide for the success of his uplifting song, “Who I Am,” prominently featured in Celine Dion’s recently released documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. After stunning the America’s Got Talent judges with his song performance in 2022, “Who I Am” continues to resonate with those struggling to find their strength.

In an exclusive interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, the singer talked about his journey to music success

DT: Wyn, can you share the story behind your song ‘Who I Am’? What inspired you to write it?

W: “Who I Am” was born out of my personal journey of self-discovery and acceptance. When I moved to Nashville, it was a very transformative time in my life. I was navigating and trying to find my voice as an artist and an individual. Writing this was very cathartic. It helped me express myself in a deeper way because it’s about embracing my true self and overcoming the fears and doubts that held me back.

DT: How did it feel to have ‘Who I Am’ featured in Celine Dion’s documentary, ‘I Am: Celine Dion’?

W: Celine Dion has inspired me as an artist and vocalist, so much so that having “Who I Am” featured in the I Am Celine Dion documentary was an incredible honor and an unforgettable experience. I was told she listened to it for inspiration and strength. So to know my song is playing a part in her healing journey is a dream come true and a validation of the hard work and passion that went into creating it. It’s an incredible, surreal feeling.

DT: How has the success of ‘Who I Am’ impacted your career?

W: The success of “Who I Am” has been nothing short of incredible. I wrote the song as a personal diary, a way to dig deeper into my own experiences and emotions. Knowing that my music is helping and inspiring so many people, is the reason I do this. It has transformed my career, making “Who I Am” a song I will likely perform for the rest of my life, and I couldn’t be prouder.

DT: Can you describe your experience performing ‘Who I Am’ on America’s Got Talent in 2022?

W: Normally, performing in front of such esteemed judges would be nerve-wracking, but I felt ready. I was there to honor my late twin brother, Caine Starks, Sr., who deeply resonated with “Who I Am.” I put an EP out entitled “Who I Am,” and it became significant to both of us. Performing on that stage was a surreal and emotional experience. The support from the crowd was overwhelming, almost like having my family cheering me on. It was an unforgettable moment, a way to honor my brother and share the song that means so much to me.

DT: What message do you hope listeners take away from ‘Who I Am’?

W: I hope listeners take away a message of self-acceptance and empowerment. The song is about embracing who you are, flaws and all; I want people to feel inspired to be true to themselves and to find their own voice, just as I have.

DT: What are your plans for future projects or releases?

W: I’m excited to share that I have a new album coming out later this year. So far, I’ve released three singles from the album: “Where are the Giants,” “Mom of Mine” and “Run.” I’m looking forward to sharing more of my music and connecting with people on a deeper level through it. My current album ‘Black Is Golden’ is available everywhere.