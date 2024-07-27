Stolen motorcycle recovered

A stolen motorcycle was recovered in Taguig City on Friday following a follow-up operation by the District Anti-Carnapping Unit.

The Yamaha Mio Gear 125 was found parked near the residence of a suspect identified only as alias Jerome in Tipas, Taguig. The motorcycle had been reported stolen on 22 July from Cainta, Rizal.

Two suspects — identified as alias Rogie and alias Jim — were arrested in Cainta in connection with the theft. Jerome and another suspect, Jay Ar, remain at large.

The motorcycle’s owner, a 45-year-old businesswoman identified only as Girlie, said the vehicle had been pawned to Jay Ar for P7,000.

The recovered motorcycle was turned over to Cainta police.

