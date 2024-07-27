Stamp Konektadong Pinoy bill urgent, PBBM urged

Major Philippine and international business groups are urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to stamp as a priority bill the Konektadong Pinoy Act, a legislative measure that seeks to expand and improve Internet service in the country by encouraging more investment in broadband infrastructure, especially in the countryside.

In a recent joint statement addressed to the President, 23 organizations composed of domestic business organizations, joint foreign chambers, industry associations, and civil society associations asked the Chief Executive to prioritize and certify as urgent the passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Act, also known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Act.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act was filed last May as Senate Bill (SB) 2699, entitled “An Act Establishing a Comprehensive and Inclusive Data Transmission and Connectivity Framework for the Philippines,” and awaits first reading.

The joint statement said the groups issued the call because “we recognize the critical need to advance the nation’s broadband infrastructure so that all Filipinos can enjoy the benefits of digitalization.”

Digitalization goals

The fact that Open Access is included in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 “highlights its importance in achieving the President’s digitalization goals for the country,” it continued.

“We, the signatories, believe that the proposed Open Access in Data Transmission Act is the key to unlocking the potential of a more digitally inclusive, economically vibrant, and prosperous country. We therefore urge the President to champion the bill that will transform the Philippines into a truly #BayangDigital,” said the statement.

The legislation is seen to encourage higher investment in broadband infrastructure by enabling a simpler registration and qualification process for Internet service providers and by allowing providers to build networks faster and more efficiently through promoting infrastructure sharing and streamlining of the permitting process.

Moreover, SB 2699 is seen to widen access to the radio spectrum for wireless Internet by making this resource available to more providers, especially in the rural areas.

Joint statement

The joint statement was signed by leaders of the Alliance of Tech Innovators for the Nation; American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Association of the Philippines; Asia Open RAN Academy; Association for Progressive Communications; Better Internet PH; Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Democracy.Net.PH; Employers Confederation of the Philippines; European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Fintech Alliance.PH; Foundation for Media Alternatives; Global Digital Inclusion Partnership; Institute for Social Entrepreneurship in Asia; Internet Society; Internet Society-Philippines Chapter; Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines; Korean Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; National ICT Confederation of the Philippines; Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters Inc.; Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association Inc.; Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc.

The business groups also shared that the Open Access bill has garnered strong support from various sectors. The current House of Representatives had already passed the bill on third reading in December 2022, while Senate President Francis Escudero recently stated that the Open Access Act was among the priority measures of the 19th Congress.