St. Luke’s to start new Quezon City building construction

St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) is set to start monitoring the construction activities for its new building in Quezon City next week.

The SLMC officials will conduct the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for the renovation of the Quezon City building which is targeted to be completed in 2027.

Bigger, more modern facilities

Built in the 1960s, SLMC in Quezon City has been redesigned with bigger, more modern facilities. It will accommodate 80 percent of the hospital’s services and will have 13 floors, 140 beds, and the latest state-of-the-art medical technologies.

SLMC aims to operate efficiently while the area is under construction.

“It will be constructed on a limited footprint, occupying only 10 percent of the total area. This strategic approach ensures minimal disruption of daily operations and patient care while maximizing available space,” SLMC said.

SLMC president and chief executive officer Dr. Dennis Serrano will lead the groundbreaking ceremony.

Lead medical tourism facility

The announcement for the new hospital building came after the SMLC was accredited by the Department of Tourism (DoT) as the country’s lead facility for medical tourism.

Aside from Filipino cuisine and sceneries, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said 30,000 tourists availed of medical services in the country last year, bringing in revenues worth P15 to P25 billion.

She said the global medical tourism market could grow from $63.89 billion to $207 billion by 2030.