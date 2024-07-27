Rowing chief likes Delgaco's chances

Philippine Rowing Association president Patrick Gregorio is confident that Joanie Delgaco can bounce back in the women's single sculls repechage on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

Gregorio, who is currently in the French capital to watch Delgaco, believes that the Camarines Sur native can make it to the quarterfinal.

Delgaco finished fourth in Heat 2 with a time of seven minutes and 56.26 seconds.

"Basing off from the official times of her competitors, Joanie has good odds to secure a Top 2 finish," Gregorio stated.

"We have confidence in Joanie's ability to secure this positioning, but as always, implore her to stay focused, calm, and give her very best in any race no matter the competitor."

Delgaco competes in the repechage at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium at 3 p.m. (Manila time)