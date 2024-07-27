RICHARD loves LUCY: A BEAUTIFUL LOVE STORY

Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres-Gomez — one of the most beautiful couple in showbiz and public service — also has one of the most beautiful love story that they relate from time to time without boring their audience.

Married on 28 April 1998 at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Ormoc City, Leyte. And now, 26 years later, the love story of Richard and Lucy is still one of the most admired by most couples.

When asked how she defines beauty, Lucy answered in all aspects about how she sees something as beautiful.

“To me, beauty is an intention to give joy — manifested in a smile. Beauty is an energy — that is determined to stand strong in the face of difficulties. Beauty is harmony — in the face of chaos and confusion, adversity. Beauty is love — wrapped in a wonderful, majestic, fascinating package,” Lucy said

And having one of the most kilig true-to-life love stories, Lucy (presently, Mayor of Ormoc City, and Richard as Representative for 4th District of Leyte) recalled everything as if it happened yesterday.

“We had not labeled what we were to each other. There was just this magic that was always there when we were together. But the night before was somewhat....strange. Off. (I will leave the details to a page of the little book of short stories I will write one day).

Suffice it to say that the circumstances of that night (in the disco) were enough for me to tell myself I should maybe not see you (or someone like you) again. My young heart was broken. The next day I turned my corner of the room upside down. Just to get you off my mind. And I promised myself I would not take your calls. I was on the floor, sorting through drawers and somewhat drenched in sweat, when I heard a knock on the door. Someone was there to see me the yaya said. I went down to the sala.

You were there.

In khaki shorts and Doc Martens, a white shirt. Wild hair. Strong shoulders. Beautiful eyes. A bunch of wild sunflowers in your hands. You looked at me. And then scooped me in a big embrace. I am covered in sweat, was all I could say.

You are beautiful, you tell me. Not many words were said after that. You just sat me down on the sofa and held my hand, making those eyes of yours say the words you needed not speak.

(After all, we did not even know what we were to each other.) I came to see you, I’m glad you’re home. And I stopped by the roadside when I saw these flowers, you said, all in one breath. I looked at the flowers, wrapped in newspaper. They are beautiful, just like you and your eyes, I wanted to tell you. But I was too shy to actually say that. You then left to catch your flight home. I did not finish sorting through those drawers. And I spent the rest of the day thinking of you, the broken pieces of my heart from the night before finding their way back to each other to mend somehow,” Lucy said in an IG post for husband Richard.

For Richard, it was that iconic shampoo commercial where they both appeared started everything.

“We were doing that commercial for almost five years. And then on the last commercial, ‘This will be last of the series,’” he said.

“Na-sad ako, (sabi ko) hindi ko na makikita ‘to ah,” he added. “Sabi ko, type ko pala ‘tong babaeng ‘to (I will not see her again, I like this girl),” he thought to himself.

In a relationship, for Richard, communication is key, it addresses differences and avoids misunderstanding.

“Kami ni Lucy very open ang line of communication namin at napaka bait kasi ng asawa ko eh very understanding. More importantly we really talk about things at saka magkayakap kami sa gabi lagi (My wife is very kind and we always hug each other at night),” Richard shared.

Lucy said that as husband and wife, expressing one’s feelings to each other is very important.

“I think it’s knowing how your partner works,” adds Lucy. “Like I know for a fact that he doesn’t like drama and long-drawn-out conversations. Ayaw niya ’yung paulit-ulit (he doesn’t like endless, repetitive discussions). Once we’ve come to a resolution, that’s it. Resolved na. Move on. Very early on, he told me that if there’s anything bothering me, just say it. Don’t make him guess. We’ve been very good at communicating,” says Lucy.

Having blessed with one daughter (Juliana Gomez, now 23 years-old) who, like her father, excels in sports, Richard’s sweet messages for Lucy remain a source of inspiration to many couples for stay in love with each other and remain family centered.

“It feels as though our journey together has only just begun, filled with countless cherished and beautiful memories of laughter, joy, and pure happiness. Your kind understanding nature has been a guiding light, grounding us in moments of challenge and lifting us higher in times of triumph. Every night, as I lay down to sleep, I find myself whispering and talking to the heavens, thanking the Lord for the incredible blessing of having you by my side. Each morning, as I awake, I always look at you while you sleep, my first thought is a prayer of gratitude for the gift of your love in my life,” Richard said in an anniversary IG post for wife Lucy.