Red Lions ready for ‘Big Dance’

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 champion San Beda University banners a 28-team field in the inaugural Pinoyliga Cup: The Big Dance that begins on 1 August at the Enderun Gym in Taguig City.

The Red Lions, who are at fourth place in the power rankings, will be entering as favorites in the tournament as the top four teams will get a bye in this one-game knockout tournament.

San Beda’s bitter rival Letran College sits at the No. 1 spot with Adamson University, the lone University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) representative at No. 2 in this single elimination format.

College of Saint Benilde joins the tournament at No. 3.

Rounding out the roster are NCAA Season 99 finalist Mapua University, Our Lady of Fatima University, Manila Central University, Centro Escolar University, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, Guang Ming College, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Lyceum of the Philippines University, St. Clare College, Diliman College, University of Cebu, Jose Rizal University, Immaculada Concepcion College, Olivarez College, San Sebastian College, Asian Institute of Maritime Studies, San Pablo College, Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, St. Dominic College of Asia, University of Perpetual Help-Biñan, University of Batangas, New Era University, and Manuel L. Quezon University.

Pinoyliga Big Dance commissioner Russell Raypon said having these kinds of formats would give the teams a sense of urgency in competing.

“This is a little bit different because unless you have been doing a lot of video research and film, the teams in the first round come from two different leagues. Once we release the brackets it will be up to the teams to prepare well, break down film, and analyze,” Raypon said.

“The beauty of this tournament is that all teams need to be sharp.”

The preliminaries will be held at the Enderun Gym while the Round of 16 up until the semifinal will be at the Amoranto Arena in Quezon City.

The venue for the championship match has yet to be announced.