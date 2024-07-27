Quiapo sting ops yield shabu

A known drug dealer was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by Manila police early Friday in Quiapo.

Police identified the suspect as Mastura Tidasin, a resident of Mandaluyong City, who was collared about 3:50 a.m. on Norzagaray Street corner Quezon Boulevard.

Acting on a tip from barangay officials, undercover officers set up the operation that led to Tidasin’s arrest, police said.

Recovered from the suspect were about 25 grams of suspected shabu worth P170,000 and an Armscor .38-caliber revolver with four bullets.

Tidasin was detained at the Manila Police District’s Station 14 pending the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.