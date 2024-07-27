QC LGU: Most schools ready for Monday start

QUEZON CITY - 143 public elementary and high schools in Quezon City are set to open on Monday, 29 July. However, several schools will defer their openings due to the aftermath of Typhoon Carina, Mayor Joy Belmonte announced over the weekend.

Based on Division Memorandum No. 778, Series of 2024, classes in 15 public elementary and high schools will not begin on Monday due to various reasons.

Classes at Sto. Cristo Elementary School, Balumbato Elementary School, Cong. Reynaldo Calalay Elementary School, Sinagtala Elementary School, San Francisco Elementary School, Dalupan Elementary School, Diosdado P. Macapagal Elementary School, Rosa L. Susano Elementary School, Odelco Elementary School, Josefa Jara Martinez High School, and Sta. Lucia High School will start on August 1, as they are currently being used as evacuation centers.

Belmonte added that Betty Go Belmonte Elementary School, Masambong Elementary School, Masambong High School, and Sergio Osmena Sr. High School sustained damages that require immediate repair and can only begin classes on August 5.

“Magsasagawa ng Saturday classes ang mga paaralang ito para mapunuan ang nawalang araw,” Mayor Belmonte said.

Aside from these schools, Belmonte assured QC locals that the government was ready for the opening of classes in 84 public elementary and 59 public high schools in the city.

“Handang-handa na po ang ating mga paaralan para tanggapin ang mga estudyanteng magbabalik eskuwela sa Lunes,” said Belmonte.