Polling stations not damaged — Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported that no polling offices have been affected by the recent onslaught of super typhoon “Carina” and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

“So far, there haven’t been any affected. All records are safe,” Comelec chairperson George Garcia told reporters in a Viber message.

On Wednesday, Comelec postponed the voter education and automated counting machine demonstration for indigenous communities in Pampanga due to severe weather conditions.

The poll body also postponed its document evaluation on Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo slated on Thursday, 25 July.

Garcia earlier said the Comelec was scheduled to visit Bamban on 25 July to obtain documents for Guo’s case including the election day computerized voters list, which contains the details of voters who cast their ballots including their fingerprints.