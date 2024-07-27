PICKING UP THE PIECES - Bianca, Dottie help ‘heartbroken’ Filipinos forget Yuka

It’s almost impossible to talk about the Philippine Olympic campaign in golf without mentioning Yuka Saso.

Especially because Saso will be returning to the Summer Games in Paris wearing not the Philippine flag, but that of Japan’s — her father’s home country.

That’s extra painful for the country who just three years ago rode on Saso’s T9 finish in Tokyo Games; and a year prior to that beamed over her winning the US Open in the LPGA.

But that’s water under the bridge. She’s now playing for Japan, the same country written on her profile after winning her second US Open title this year.

It has been a bitter breakup no matter how you put it. It must have been great. But it’s over now. Saso has since moved on and Philippine golf wished her well.

Team Philippines is ready to take a chance again. This time with Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina.

They didn’t have the career accomplishment Saso has — at least not yet — but they’re the best the country’s got.

They begin the campaign at Le Golf National in Paris on 7 August at 3 p.m., Manila time.

Pagdanganan is known for her powerful drives. Already she’s third among heavy hitters in the LPGA Tour averaging 274.54 yards.

It is a big deal because, one, Filipinas aren’t particularly known for size and strength; and two, driving has always been the most fascinating aspect in the game of golf.

She’s got the looks and she’s got the power. That’s enough to catch some attention for the 26-year-old Pagdanganan.

Late last year, she created major buzz when she made dramatic inroads to the world rankings by strong finishes in the Tour calendar.

She recorded three top-10 finishes including a season-best runner-up result at the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting the VOA.

Pagdanganan is playing her second Olympics as the country’s strongest bet for a medal. She finished tied for 43rd in Tokyo.

“My game definitely saw a lot of ups and downs and I could’ve done some things differently — but I’m still taking all the positives with me. Looking forward to some time off,” Pagdanganan wrote on her Instagram page early this month.

She’s had a four-week break from the Tour in preparation for Paris.

“In other news, I’m excited to share that I will again be representing the Philippines — this time at the Paris Olympics. It’s an honor and a blessing to represent my home country at the highest level,” Pagdanganan added with the hashtag “ParaSaBayan.”

Thirty-year-old Ardina forms part of the Philippines two-pronged campaign. Ardina competes in some LPGA Tour events as well as in the Epson Tour.

Though not as flashy as Pagdanganan in terms of standings and style of play, she still brings into the team experience and maturity.

It was Ardina’s second time to qualify for the Olympics, having been through the Rio Games. But she chose not to play reportedly due to Zika virus scare.

Before Saso and Pagdanganan rose to fame, Ardina was the country’s foremost golfer. Early this year, she was T7 in the Taipei Players Championships.

And just over the weekend, she finished tied for 7th in the LPGA’s Dana Open in Ohio, boosting not just her game but her morale as week for the task ahead in the City of Lights.