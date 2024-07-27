PDL escapee from PMA stockade rearrested

Authorities reported on Saturday that the joint elements of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) rearrested a person deprived of liberty who escaped from the Philippine Military stockade in Baguio City was rearrested in Makati City.

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. commended the operating units of the National Capital Region Police Office and Intelligence Service Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP), led by Maj. Eric Pahunang with the re-arrest of escapee PDL Federico Abamonga, along Dela Rosa Street, corner Pasong Tamo, Barangay Pio Del Pilar, Makati City.

“This is what I always tell our PDLs not to try to run away because they will be caught and they, too will be caught, their sentence will be increased,” Catapang said.

Reports said that Abamonga of Barangay Tumana, Marikina City escaped from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Stockade in Fort del Pilar, Baguio City on 22 July.

Records from the BuCor revealed that Abamonga was sentenced from 8 to 14 years’ imprisonment by Marikina RTC Branch 273 for the crime of Homicide. He was received at one of BuCor’s facilities on 20 April 2019.

He has already served his minimum sentence upon computation of his time served with earned Good Conduct Time Allowance from BuCor for eight years, five months and 13 days.

At 7 p. m. Friday night, Abamonga was turned over to the BuCor records team.

Under the memorandum of agreement between BuCor and PMA, the latter shall monitor the security and activities of the deployed PDL, and shall be accountable, in both administrative and criminal liabilities, under the appropriate provisions of the Revised Penal Code, and the Articles of War, in cases of escapes and other incidents deemed prejudicial to the mandates of effective and humane safekeeping and rehabilitation of national PDL.

In case of an escape of a PDL while in the custody of the PMA, recovery and retrieval of the escapee shall be properly reported to the BuCor by any fastest means.