PCSO mulls expanding betting platforms

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) chairman Felix Reyes announced that the agency is expanding its betting platforms to boost revenue.

“We’re revisiting online lotto, this time through a mobile application,” said Reyes, a retired RTC judge, during a recent lunch meeting with the PaMaMariSan Rizal Press Corps.

“We’ve completed a test phase with a web application, but it seems people prefer something simpler,” he added.

The PCSO is also introducing new betting options through sari-sari stores. “We’ve approved a business chain at level 2 for this initiative,” Reyes explained. “To qualify, the business must be owned by the applicant and have at least 3,000 outlets. We’re currently finalizing discussions with one of our agents.”

In addition to these developments, the PCSO is considering new games, including the upcoming Lotto Bilyonaryo. Reyes emphasized that these changes are aimed at increasing revenue, which will enhance the agency’s charity contributions.

“As our revenue grows, so will the 30 percent share allocated to charity,” Reyes noted. “This increase will positively impact our funding for government health programs and other mandatory contributions.”

Reyes highlighted that 40 percent of PCSO’s charity fund supports government health programs, with additional mandatory contributions to agencies like the Philippine Sports Commission, Dangerous Drugs Board, and Commission on Higher Education.

“We’re hopeful that these plans will come to fruition soon,” Reyes concluded.