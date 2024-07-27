PBBM confirms safety of Filipino seafarers amid Yemen port attack

In a recent update, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured that all 17 Filipino seafarers currently held by Houthi forces were unharmed during the Israeli attack on Hodeidah port in Yemen.

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh provided confirmation of their safety, the President said.

"I wish to assure their loved ones in the Philippines that our government has not forsaken them and that we are doing everything to secure their safe return home," he stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Philippines reaffirms its commitment to global peace efforts, urging a swift resolution to conflicts in the Middle East, Marcos concluded.