PAGCOR chief Tengco named among 'Men Who Matter'

Alejandro H. Tengco, Chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), has been recognized as one of 2024's “Men Who Matter” by PeopleAsia Magazine. The annual awards honor individuals who have made notable impacts in their fields and contributed positively to society.

In the first half of the year, PAGCOR, under Tengco’s leadership, reported a 53% increase in net income, a 34.6% rise in revenue, and a 43% boost in its contributions to nation-building. These accomplishments were highlighted by PeopleAsia Magazine in their acknowledgment of Tengco’s role in enhancing the agency’s performance and impact.

During the awards ceremony, Tengco addressed his current challenges, including a presidential directive to phase out all Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) by the end of the year.

Tengco expressed appreciation for the support of PAGCOR employees, stating, “Being the chief executive of PAGCOR is a very challenging job. But I’d like to thank my fellow PAGCORians because if not for their help, maybe I will not be here tonight.” He emphasized that his success is due to the collective efforts of his team.

In addition to Tengco, other recipients of the “Men Who Matter” award this year include figures such as actor Dingdong Dantes and fashion designer Paul Cabral. The awards celebrate a diverse group of individuals recognized for their contributions across various sectors.