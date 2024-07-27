PAGCOR chief feted among 2024’s ‘Men Who Matter’

Barely two years at the helm of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco has been recognized as a game changer and was thus chosen one of the “Men Who Matter” awardees this year.

The annual awards ceremony, organized by PeopleAsia Magazine, recognizes and pays tribute to the country’s outstanding men who have made a mark in their respective fields while giving back to society.

Tengco’s tenacity in leading PAGCOR and transforming it into a better, more responsive government organization was cited by the award-giving body which commended his drive in increasing the agency’s “net income by 53 percent, its revenues by 34.6 percent and its contribution to nation-building by 43 percent,” all within the first half of the year.

In his acceptance speech, the PAGCOR chairman said he now has an even bigger task to accomplish after he was instructed by the President to wind down the operations of all Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in the country by the end of this year.

He expressed gratitude to all PAGCOR employees who believe in his vision and policy reforms for the organization.

Very challenging job

“Being the chief executive of PAGCOR is a very challenging job. But I’d like to thank my fellow PAGCORians because if not for their help, maybe I will not be here tonight,” he said.

“My success is because of all the PAGCORians who believe in me and who are helping me transform PAGCOR into a respected government institution once again,” he added.

The PAGCOR chief pledged support for the PhilStar Media Group’s Damayan Foundation which has been raising funds for families affected by typhoon “Carina,” even as he mentioned that PAGCOR has started its own relief operations for disaster-hit communities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Other “Men Who Matter” awardees, aside from Tengco this year, are actor Dingdong Dantes, fashion designer Paul Cabral, Potato Corner COO Joey Alvero, Conrad Manila’s Fabio Berto, world-renowned sculptor Michael Cacnio, managing director of Bellevue Resorts Patrick Chan, Chef Sau del Rosario, Pangasinan 4th District Rep. Christopher de Venecia, A-list talent manager Jojie Dingcong, Citi CEO Paul Favila, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, Opulence Design Concept owner Gerry Sy and Pure Energy Gary Valenciano.