New cast in Emily in Paris Season 4

Emily in Paris Season 4 will be split into two five-episode parts, with Part one premiering on 15 August 15, followed by Part two on 12 September.

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello: Originally from Rome, Marcello is direct, confident, and values simplicity. He’s substantive but never flashy — true to the roots of his family’s company.

Thalia Besson as Genevieve: Laurent’s 20 something daughter from a past relationship, who’s just moved from New York City to Paris to start her career. Her bright, eager demeanor immediately endears her to Emily, who’s thrilled to have an American expat to mentor. But their similarities may end up complicating Emily’s life — both professionally and personally.