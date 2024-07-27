Navotas solon backs national flood control plan

Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco supported the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to develop a National Flood Control Plan in the aftermath of typhoon “Carina” and the massive flooding experienced in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

“Developing a national flood control plan that integrates water flow management and effective flood interventions is critical in ensuring the protection of Filipinos from massive flooding which disrupts their daily lives and cause damage to properties,” Tiangco said.

“When I became mayor of Navotas, flood control was a key focus of our programs because it was a major problem at the time. High tides caused flooding in Navotas for 160 days a year, even during the dry season,” he added.

The lawmaker stressed that they have reduced flooding to an average of five days per year, with roads remaining passable on those days.

“We invested in engineering-based solutions to effectively manage flooding in the city. We constructed bombastic pumping stations in strategic locations, along with dikes and floodgates, to protect Navoteños from severe flooding,” Tiangco said.

He added that it is imperative for national agencies like DPWH to work closely with local government units in the development of the National Flood Control plan so they can integrate localized risks in its effort to prevent another calamity.

The lawmaker also stressed the need to be proactive in understanding the potential risks to flood control infrastructure and integrating effective interventions to address these risks.

“The flooding in our city during typhoon Carina was difficult to control because of what happened to our floodgate. Were it not for the damaged floodgate, all streets would have been passable because our 81 pumping stations were operational. This was our experience during ‘Ondoy,’” Tiangco said.