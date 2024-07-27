Mentors’ scheme reactivated by Oct.

The Department of Education wants the review and reward scheme for teachers perfected within three months.

Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara has signed a department memorandum creating a task force to oversee the study and review of the Results-based Performance Management System (RBPMS).

The task force will also assess teachers’ workloads and reportorial requirements, aiming to enhance efficiency and support the development of educators nationwide.

DepEd Memorandum Order 037 that Angara signed on 26 July states: “The review and assessment shall streamline, improve, and simplify processes and requirements of the performance management system, and the preparation of reportorial requirements of teachers.”

Proposal in 3 months

Made up of an advisory board and a technical working group, the task force will submit a comprehensive recommendation to the Office of the Secretary within three months from the issuance of the memorandum.

Angara earlier said he would order the suspension of the RBPMS for at least one month.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. deferred the RBPMS and Performance-Based Incentive System in the government last month to address duplication and redundancy issues.

Marcos issued Executive Order 61 suspending the implementation of EO 80 and Administrative Order 25 pending a review of the RBPMS and PBI systems.

The issuances were deemed redundant with the internal and external performance audit and evaluation systems of the government. The incentives systems sought to motivate improved performance and ensure greater accountability in the public sector.

“It makes compliance burdensome, bureaucratic, laborious, and time consuming for government agencies,” the Presidential Communications Office said.

The PCO also cited the lack of a review mechanism, which led to the accumulation of rules, regulations, and issuances from the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Harmonization of National Government Performance Monitoring, Information and Reporting Systems.

EO 61 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin states: “It is imperative to streamline, align and harmonize the RBPMS and PBI systems with the ease of doing business initiatives, and reform the government performance evaluation process and incentives systems towards a more responsive, efficient, agile and competent bureaucracy.”