Makati mayor deploys response aid

The local government of Makati has immediately deployed quick response teams to critical areas in Caloocan, Malabon and Quezon City at the height of typhoon “Carina.”

On the orders of Makati Mayor Abby Binay, the Makati Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) dispatched the Makati Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) Team composed of 15 SAR personnel to the said cities, together with an array of rescue equipment and support resources.

These included 25 basic life support ambulances, 12 rescue vehicles, and 10 rescue boats.

The Makati WASAR Team was able to rescue numerous individuals in flooded areas, including five medical doctors and a mother with a newborn infant.

Meantime, Binay has slammed the advertising campaign which replaced street signs on Gil Puyat Avenue with “Gil Tulog” ones — a campaign that promoted a sleep aid supplement that drew widespread criticism online.

Binay disclosed that the local government was not aware of the permit for the sign change and would have rejected it had it been submitted as she blamed city officials for the oversight and ordered an immediate removal of the signs.

“The city officials who issued the permit should have exercised prudence,” Binay said.

“They should have been more thorough and thought of the chaos and confusion this may have caused motorists and commuters. They should have also respected the family and memory of our former Senate President Gil Puyat,” she added.

The family of the late Senator Gil Puyat filed a complaint against the advertising agency, Gigil, with the Ad Standards Council, alleging a violation of the council’s Code of Ethics. The family sought the agency’s suspension or ban.

Victor Puyat, son of the former Senate President, said in the letter-complaint that the agency violated the council’s Code of Ethics which provides “advertisements shall not directly or indirectly disparage, ridicule, criticize, or attack any natural or juridical person.”

“We want Gigil Advertising Agency to be suspended or banned from your council. They have made several ads, when they have been suspended in the past,” the complaint read.

“We hope Gigil will be given due sanction for disregarding your Code of Ethics and Standards,” it added.

Meantime, the supplement brand, Wellspring, apologized for the “insensitivity” of the campaign.