Laoag City authorities recover P7.6M of shabu

Authorities in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, successfully recovered a package containing methamphetamine hydrochloride, also known as shabu, on Thursday morning, 25 July, 2024. The package, weighing 1,115.66 grams including plastic materials, had an estimated street value of P7,586,488.

The recovery was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel (PTCOL) Andrew P. Rabang in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Ilocos Norte Provincial Office.

The incident began earlier that day at around 9:00 AM when Fragante Felix Patoc, Jr., a 41-year-old barangay official from Brgy. 33-A, Lapaz, Laoag City, discovered a light blue plastic pack marked "Cai Yun Li" with Chinese characters while collecting firewood near the shore. The package was found approximately 20 meters from the waterline. Upon partially opening it, Patoc found a white crystalline substance inside, prompting him to report his finding to Brgy. Chairman Rommel Martin Asuncion.

In response to the report, PLTCOL Rabang and his team proceeded to the barangay hall of Brgy. 33-A, Lapaz, Laoag City, where the package had been surrendered. The team interviewed Patoc and examined the package. The package was then secured, and an inventory was conducted in the presence of Brgy. Chairman Asuncion and a representative of the local media.

The Ilocos Norte Provincial Forensic Unit (INPFU) was called to examine the recovered package. On-site weighing and testing confirmed that the package contained methamphetamine hydrochloride and estimated the value at over P7 million