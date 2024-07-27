Go visits Bicol health center, vows enhanced healthcare access

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reaffirmed his commitment to improving healthcare access and disaster preparedness in the Bicol region with a visit to a new super health center and a multipurpose evacuation center in Legazpi City, Albay, on Friday, 26 July.

During his visit to the Super Health Center under construction in Barangay Homapon, Go, an adopted son of Legazpi City, engaged with local leaders and residents to evaluate the facility and provide support, including food packs to community health workers present.

Go, a staunch advocate for the establishment of more health facilities nationwide, aims to enhance healthcare access through these Super Health Centers by providing primary care, consultations, and early disease detection services at the community level.

As chair of the Senate Health Committee and vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Go has worked with fellow legislators, the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, and various local government units to secure substantial funding for over 700 super health centers nationwide, including seven in Albay.

Earlier, Go expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his pledge in the recent State of the Nation Address (SoNA) to increase the number of Super Health Centers, particularly in geographically and economically challenged communities.

The initiative for super health centers was initially championed by Go a year before the Marcos administration. This early advocacy laid the groundwork for the rollout of these centers, which are now being significantly expanded under the current government.

After inspecting the super health center, Go also visited the two-story multipurpose evacuation center in the city. Supported by PAGCOR during the tenure of former President Rodrigo Duterte and completed on 14 January 2022, the center provides a safe haven for residents during disasters.

In light of recent calamities affecting various parts of the country, Go emphasized the need to enhance disaster resilience efforts. He continues to advocate for Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which he co-sponsored and authored. This proposed legislation aims to establish permanent, fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers nationwide.