Go, LGU aid Pasig Carina victims

PASIG CITY — Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was in Barangay Manggahan alongside the local government (LGU) of Pasig City on Thursday, 25 July, 2024, to provide aid to locals affected by Super Typhoon Carina.

During his visit, Go distributed relief goods to 250 affected families and provided financial assistance to typhoon victims. The LGU also provided meals and hygiene kits.

In his remarks delivered to aid beneficiaries, Senator Go said he learned of the severe damage to the Caruncho Bridge and sought to assist affected communities. The bridge is a crucial link between Manggahan and Bagumbayan, Taguig. It was damaged by tugboats carried away by strong currents, impeding emergency efforts.

He expressed gratitude to the Pasig City government, led by Mayor Vico Sotto, Vice Mayor Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr., Cong. Roman Romulo, and barangay officials, especially Barangay Captain Quin Cruz, for their quick response to the calamity and for their dedication.

Go said, “Mga kababayan, magtulungan lang tayo. Ang gamit ay ating mabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain natin ‘yan, pero ang pera na ating kikitain, hindi natin mabibili ang buhay. Kaya lagi kong ipinapaalala sa mga nabahaan at nabiktima ng iba pang sakuna, ang importante ay buhay tayo.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for a more disaster-resilient nation, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to address natural calamities and safeguard Filipinos.

Go renewed his push for Senate Bill No. 188, which proposes the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience to unify and streamline disaster preparedness and response efforts. He also highlighted Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which aims to establish mandatory evacuation centers equipped for emergencies.

“Isinusulong din natin na magkaroon ng Mandatory Evacuation Centers sa bawat lugar. Kung maisabatas, hindi na magsisiksikan pa sa temporary shelters ang mga kababayan natin sa oras na may sakuna. Dapat ay malinis, maayos, at komportable ang tutuluyan ng mga kababayan natin para hindi magkasakit. Hindi na rin mahihirapan pa ang mga mamamayang naghihirap na,” he added.

"Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin, trabaho namin ‘yan. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n’yo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," Go concluded.