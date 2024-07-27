Fil-Am gymnasts to step out of Yulo shadow

PARIS, France — Three Filipino-American beauties are out to emerge from the shadow of two-time world champion Carlos Yulo when they also see action in the women’s all-around competition in the 2024 Paris Olympic on Sunday, 28 July, here.

They are Emma Malabuyo, Aleah Finnegan, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar.

Jung-Ruivivar is the youngest of the three at 18, but she is oozing with confidence that she could be the country’s secret weapon.

Her immense talent was proven when she won the silver medal in the uneven bars during the World Cup Series in Doha, Qatar last April

Malabuyo had to go the extra mile in her desire to claim an Olympic berth, and now she’s ready for what could be her greatest battle in a young decorated career.

After several near misses, she finally eared an Olympic berth after finishing third in the all-around event of the Asian Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Finnegan, 21, has been a member of the national team since the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games two years.

Already, the charming Finnegan has achieved something special when she ended the long spell when she became the first Filipina qualifier since 1964 or since Everlyn Magluyan dazzled sporting fans during the Tokyo Games.

Finnegan is not only out to win the hearts of gymnastics fans but is also aiming to shine the brightest.