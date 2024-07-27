FEU aims to strengthen healthcare programs in Phl

In a bid to address the lacking 190,000 healthcare professionals in the country, Far Eastern University (FEU) is eyeing to expand its healthcare programs.

Starting in the 2024-2025 academic year, FEU Manila will offer a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Diatetics and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy.

Meanwhile, FEU Cavite will introduce a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

“Addressing the gaps in our healthcare industry requires the collaboration of many relevant stakeholders,” said Moira Uy, Dean of the Institute of Health Sciences and Nursing.

“FEU wants to do its part by equipping more future healthcare professionals with practical skills and global perspectives that will enable them to address various healthcare challenges effectively,” Uy added.

Department of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa recently announced that the Private Sector Advisory Council is providing scholarships to nurses and healthcare workers.