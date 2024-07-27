Escapee from Baguio military stockade re-arrested in Makati

Combined units of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines successfully re-arrested Federico Abamonga, a person deprived of liberty (PDL) who escaped from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) stockade in Baguio City. The re-arrest occurred yesterday, 26 July, 2024 in Makati City.

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. praised the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP), led by Maj. Eric Pahunang, for apprehending Abamonga on Dela Rosa Street, corner Pasong Tamo, Brgy. Pio Del Pilar, Makati City.

“Ito yung palagi kong sinasabi sa ating mga PDLs na huwag na silang mag tangkang tumakas dahil mahuhuli at mahuhuli rin sila, madadagdagan pa ang sintensya nila,” Catapang said.

Abamonga, 30, from Marikina City, escaped from the PMA Stockade in Fort del Pilar, Baguio City, on 22 July. He was serving an 8 to 14-year sentence for homicide. Abamonga had served eight years, five months, and thirteen days of his sentence.

Abamonga was handed over to the BuCor records team at 7:00 PM on Friday. The memorandum of agreement between BuCor and PMA mandates that PMA oversee the security of PDLs and report escapes to BuCor immediately.