DSWD commits ‘Carina’ cash aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will distribute cash assistance in coordination with affected local government units (LGUs) to families that suffered from the confluence of super typhoon “Carina” and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

“Once we get all of those [requests] we’ll evaluate them and figure out how to go, how to move forward, whether we use AICS, or the emergency cash transfer (ECT),” Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said during the situation briefing with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in the Provincial Capitol Building in Malolos, Bulacan.

Some of the interventions the agency is looking at during the recovery and rehabilitation phase include the provision of ECT, Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), and the cash-for-work program.

Coordination continues

The DSWD chief reported to the President that the agency had provided a total of P132.943 million worth of aid, including food and non-food items.

Among the affected regions were the National Capital Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas.

“We’ll keep working with the provinces and we’ll keep working with the LGUs as well,” Gatchalian said.