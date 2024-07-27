DPWH saves ‘runaway’ barge

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced that a salvage team will soon be deployed to remove a barge that collided with F. Manalo Bridge during typhoon “Carina.”

To recall, strong currents from the Marikina River dislodged barge No. 20, causing it to hit another barge before striking the bridge last Wednesday afternoon, according to DPWH engineer Grece Christopher Damo.

“There was a bowling type or chain reaction, one collided to another and then they moved,” Damo said.

The collision damaged the already low and aging bridge.

“This could cause total damage to the bridge. When the barge moves, it could hit the other barges anew or those boats that have sunk,” said Damo, adding that the DPWH aims to restore the bridge to traffic as soon as possible.

“It needs to be passable as soon as possible, the approach is quite critical that we need to secure,” Damo said.

The bridge’s girder and support sustained damage, including critical cracks and toppled posts. Several workers on the barge were rescued.