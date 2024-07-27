Delgaco scuttles heat, tries luck in repechage

Joanie Delgaco lost steam halfway into the race to miss an outright quarterfinal berth in the women’s single sculls in the Paris Olympics Saturday at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical St. Flatwater.

The first Filipino competitor to plunge into action in the Summer Games slowly faded after running third early on to finish fourth in her heat.

Delgaco clocked in seven minutes and 56.26 seconds as the 26-year-old rower finished outside the top three spots that could’ve sent her straight to the quarterfinal.

Karolien Florijn of the Netherlands was in control from start to finish to top Heat 2, crossing the finish line with a time of 7:36.90. Behind Florijn was Aurelia-Maxima Katharina Janzen of Switzerland (7:41.15).

Nina Kostanjsek of Slovenia crossed third (7:46.50), 10 seconds clear of the Philippine bet.

Delgaco was running third for the first 1000 meters.

However, Kostanjsek crept from behind to overtake Delgaco and maintained her position for the remainder of the race.

“She was able to hold on to third place in the first 1000 meters. She said she felt her body and her strokes got heavier in the last 1000 meters,” national team coach Ed Maerina told DAILY TRIBUNE.

The Iriga, Camarines Sur native still has a chance to make it to the next round in the repechage today at 3 p.m. (Philippine time).

“Now, only the top two of each heat in the repechage will be selected. We have to help her adjust in the second 1000m,” Maerina said.