Deadly Rocket Attack Hits Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights

At least nine people, including children and teenagers, have been killed following a rocket attack on a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to Israeli media reports. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the rocket struck the Majdal Shams area of the Golan Heights, an area inhabited primarily by Druze people. The attack has resulted in significant casualties and injuries, with verified footage showing victims being rushed to ambulances.

The IDF has accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of orchestrating the attack, but Hezbollah spokesperson Mohamad Afif has strongly denied any involvement. Afif labeled the accusations as "false" and disclaimed any connection to the incident. This incident comes amid ongoing cross-border exchanges between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, exacerbated by the recent escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Majdal Shams, one of four Druze-majority villages in the Golan Heights, has faced significant tensions since the region’s annexation from Syria in 1981. The Druze population, though offered Israeli citizenship, has largely refused, retaining a unique status that allows them to live and work in Israel without voting rights. The attack has heightened security concerns in the area, with both local residents and international observers closely monitoring the situation.

(Sources: BBC / Agence France-Presse)