DA conducts workshop on FMR network plan

City of San Fernando, Pampanga — Local government units from Bataan, Tarlac, and Zambales converged on 22-23 July to discuss the Farm to Market Roads Network Plan (FMRNP) 2023-2028 hosted by the Regional Agricultural Engineering Division of the Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon.

This plan, first introduced by the Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering and presented to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 22 February 2022, aims to improve the efficiency of transporting goods from farms to market centers by developing a comprehensive road network, with a projected completion date of 2028.

A major focus of the workshop was on two key systems designed to support the FMRNP and enhance agricultural infrastructure:

GeoAgri System: This system is a crucial tool for geo-visualization of projects funded by the DA. It provides detailed mapping and tracking of various agricultural initiatives, including machinery, equipment, post-harvest facilities, and farm-to-market road projects. By visualizing these assets geographically, the GeoAgri System helps in effective management and monitoring of the infrastructure projects, ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently and project progress can be easily assessed.

Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering Management Information System (ABEMIS): ABEMIS is designed to facilitate the rapid exchange of information related to agricultural projects. It focuses on areas such as mechanization, farm-to-market roads, irrigation, and other critical agricultural needs. The system streamlines data sharing and improves coordination among stakeholders, allowing for quicker response to issues and better-informed decision-making.

These systems are integral to the successful implementation of the FMRNP, as they provide the necessary tools for monitoring, managing, and optimizing agricultural infrastructure. The workshop aimed to equip local officials with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively use these systems in their areas, ensuring that the FMRNP can be localized and adapted to meet the specific needs of each province, city, and municipality.

The event was part of the broader effort to localize the FMRNP as mandated by Joint Administrative Order No. 2 Series of 2023, which directs the adoption and implementation of the plan at various administrative levels. The collaborative approach, involving multiple government agencies and local stakeholders, underscores the commitment to improving agricultural logistics and infrastructure throughout the region.